With repairs completed, hazmat ban for East End tunnels lifted

Vehicles with hazardous materials had been banned from using the East End tunnel since Jan. 12. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The detour for trucks carrying hazardous material through the East End tunnels has been lifted after the completion of repairs to the fire suppression system.

The fire suppression system was damaged because of the frigid temperatures during January that caused water pipes to burst. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a false fire alarm caused the software controlling the tunnel's fire suppression system to shut off the recirculation system's water pump as a safeguard.

The detour, which had been in effect since January 12, meant all vehicles with hazardous materials cargo could not use the Lewis and Clark Bridge to cross the Ohio River. They had to travel into downtown Louisville and use the Abraham Lincoln Bridge to go to Indiana or the John F. Kennedy Bridge to reach Kentucky from the Hoosier state.

