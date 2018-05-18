WATCH LIVE: Lou City FC takes on Saint Louis FC

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Louisville City FC takes on Saint Louis FC in a U.S. Open Cup match at Lynn Stadium, on the UofL campus, Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Louisville City FC have shared their video signal with WAVE 3 News for this special stream opportunity. There are no broadcasters for this event.

Follow a link below to watch on web or mobile:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP