WATCH LIVE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to wed at Windsor Castle

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed Saturday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles, Prince Harry's father, will walk Markle part of the way down the aisle before she is met by a member of the clergy.

MORE ABOUT THE ROYAL WEDDING:

+ Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

+ Markle's dad too ill for wedding but mom has tea with royals

The NBC's coverage of the wedding will be carried live on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream and you can watch by clicking on the appropriate link below:



ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP