Mike Hartnett: Justify set to grab second jewel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Round Two is approaching, and it would appear Justify is about to land another knockout.

The Kentucky Derby winner is an overwhelming favorite to capture the Preakness. In less than three months, the colt has put together a tremendous streak of success.

In Justify's four victories, he has posted triple Beyer speed numbers in all of them, from races ranging from seven furlongs to a mile and quarter.

Just what kind of animal is this guy? Are we watching a horse-for-the-ages?

Other than maybe Derby runner-up, Good Magic, none of the others in the Preakness would seem to rate much of a shot to upset Justify.

Good Magic is a solid racehorse and his trainer Chad Brown, who won the middle jewel last year with Cloud Computing, is convinced his 2-year-old champ can return and compete in just two weeks time. Still, Brown's colt was no match for Justify in Louisville, and will Good Magic be able to improve a few lengths in Baltimore? It will be tough chore.

If you think trainer Bob Baffert is good at the Kentucky Derby, his record at the Preakness is amazing. All of Baffert's previous Derby winners went on to win at Pimlico. He knows how to crank up his runners for a launch in these Triple Crown events. Even Baffert's Preakness winners that didn't win the Derby (Point Given and Lookin At Lucky) were dominant winners of the second jewel.

Now the Belmont Stakes could be a much bigger challenge for Justify. He will face some of the Derby runners who will be well-rested for the New York showdown. But Bob Baffert likes what he's seen with Justify from Derby day to now.

Looks like this Triple Crown threat will be alive and well come Saturday night. You can watch the race on WAVE 3 News and NBC.

