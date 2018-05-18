Katina Powell freed from jail following arraignment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson District Court judge has released Katina Powell from jail on her own recognizance.

Powell, the woman whose book rocked the University of Louisville men's basketball program, was arrested May 17 on charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception under $10,000.

Court documents say that on April 24 Powell cashed three checks drawn on the account of a business totaling $2,900 at a liquor store in the Shawnee neighborhood. The owner of the business told Louisville Metro police the checks had been stolen and forged.

Not guilty pleas on both charges were entered by the court for Powell and she was ordered to have no contact with the business involved. Powell will be back in court June 7.

