TUESDAY AT 11: Traffic jam: one woman's crusade against human trafficking

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Every couple of weeks, I watched a woman baptizing other women at the church I attend. She’s hard to forget, with her bright cardinal-red hair. I started asking questions.



“Who is this woman?”



It didn’t take long to start hearing one of the most amazing stories I’ve ever been around.



Summer Dickerson has no problem telling you every lurid and brutal detail of her life.



“I’ve been buried alive. I’ve been in torture chambers. I’ve had guns in every orifice of my body,” she told me the first time we sat down to talk.

Summer Dickerson goes out on the streets of Louisville and rescues women who are in the same place in life she was in while being trafficked in Georgia, Florida, New York and Kentucky. She is helping women break out of a life filled with prostitution and drug addiction. One of the women she’s helping was literally living in a graveyard.



How does Summer do it? What kind of an impact is she having in our community? And what is she up against?



I’ll show you Tuesday night on WAVE 3 News at 11.



