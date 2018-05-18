Friday After 5 entertainment moved indoors

The first night of Owensboro's Friday After 5 summer concert series will go on despite a rainy forecast.

According to event organizers, the non-profit block party has been canceled, but six food vendors will still be open on the riverfront. All musical performances have moved to the following locations:

V-Groove, 6:30 p.m., Moved to Jody Berry Theater in RiverPark Center

Andy Brasher Acoustic, 7:00 p.m., Holbrook Balcony in RiverPark Center

Joy Johnson Dance, 6:30 p.m., Front Lobby of Owensboro Convention Center

Dr. Moody Band, 7:00 p.m., Front Lobby of Owensboro Convention Center

The Gaslight Boys, 8:00 p.m., Exhibit Hall 3 at Owensboro Convention Center

Quiet Hollers, 9:30 p.m., Exhibit Hall 3 at Owensboro Convention Center

Check out River City Weekend for more information on Friday After 5.

