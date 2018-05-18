OPD officer involved in crash on Frederica - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

OPD officer involved in crash on Frederica

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

An Owensboro Police Officer cruiser and another care were involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

It happened at Frederica and 14th. 

Traffic is backed up. 

We are told no one was hurt. 

