Two arrested, accused of stealing from Walmart in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville man was one of two people arrested after being accused of stealing from a Shepherdsville store.

Shepherdsville Police said officers responded to a report of shoplifting at Walmart on Conestoga Parkway, but the suspects had already fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was later located on KY-44 near Interstate 65, according to police.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Katina Powell freed from jail following arraignment

+ 1 shot in Russell neighborhood

+ Bullitt County attorney considering charging police chief with rape

The suspects had stolen more than $900 in merchandise, according to police.

Dusty Tomes, 32 of Floyds Knobs, and Jacoby Morris, 20 of Louisville, have both been charged with theft and burglary. In addition, Tomes was charged with improper display of registration plates.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.