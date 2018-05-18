Andretti tops speed chart again in Indianapolis 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Marco Andretti again finished atop the Indianapolis 500 speed chart Friday, posting the fastest lap of the day at 231.802 mph.
The Andretti Autosport driver also was the fastest on the historic 2.5-mile oval Wednesday and third-fastest Thursday.
Rookie Robert Wickens was second at 231.732, with owner-driver Ed Carpenter winding up third at 231.066. Wickens drives for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
Drivers were given a boost of about 50 horsepower Friday and will continue to use it in qualifying Saturday and Sunday. But how it sets things up for the nine-car pole shootout remains to be seen.
Team Penske driver Will Power had the fifth fastest lap at 229.780 - but that was the fastest no-tow speed of the day. Power won the IndyCar Grand Prix from the pole last Saturday.
Danica Patrick was 20th with a top speed of 228.284.
Honda took three of the top four spots with Andretti, Wickens and Oriol Servia of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
Practice was marred by one crash.
Australian driver James Davison hit the wall hard exiting the second turn and was checked and released from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway infield medical center. He also was cleared to drive.
Now the race is on to fix A.J. Foyt's No. 33 car, which may be in danger of being one of the two cars left out of the May 27 race.
Davison is one of 35 drivers hoping to qualify for the traditional 33-car starting grid on Saturday.
The car suffered damage to the left side, front and rear wings, the nosecone and the gear box.
Davison's accident occurred just minutes before Vice President Mike Pence arrived for a photo opportunity with this year's pace car. He hung around the track for about an hour and strolled through Gasoline Alley where he posed for photos, signed autographs, waved to the crowd and was largely cheered.
Pence has attended the 500 more than 30 times.
___
More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an...More >>
The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on stricter work and job training requirements for food stamps that are combined with a renewal of farm subsidies, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an unrelated scrap over immigration.More >>
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoMore >>
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoMore >>
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby townMore >>
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby townMore >>
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby townMore >>
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby townMore >>
The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.More >>
The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.More >>
Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30sMore >>
Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30sMore >>
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policiesMore >>
Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 electionMore >>
Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 electionMore >>
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themMore >>
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>