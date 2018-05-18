Kenton Co. police seek public's help in finding missing teen

Kenton County police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old, who they said has been missing since Saturday, May 12.

Kearstin Sparks is described as 5'1" and 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to a tweet from police, she is known to frequent the Alexandria and Florence areas.

Kearstin Sparks of Morning View, Kenton County, KY has been missing since 5/12/18 when she ran away from her residence. She is known to frequent the Alexandira and Florence KY areas. If you have any information, please contact @KentonCounty911 at 859-356-3191. pic.twitter.com/Pr40fllBgO — Kenton County Police (@KCPD) May 18, 2018

If you have seen Sparks or know her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Kenton County Emergency Communications Center at 859-356-3191.

