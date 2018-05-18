City honors life, legacy of Rev. Dr. C. Mackey Daniels

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Civil rights activist and longtime pastor Reverend C. Mackey Daniels passed away earlier this week -

but his memory will never be forgotten.

The Rev. Dr. Daniels passed away earlier this week at the age of 81.

Today, an honorary sign was unveiled at the corner of 18th and West Chestnut Streets to commemorate his life and legacy.

Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith (D-4) presided over the ceremony, joining family and friends of the late Reverend.

A statement from the City of Louisville read "...he was a great leader, committed to being a voice for minorities and other disadvantaged citizens and his work will be long remembered by the people he served and touched in Metro Louisville and across the United States."

PREVIOUS STORY >> Louisville pastor Rev. C. Mackey Daniels dies

Daniels was pastor at West Chestnut Street Baptist Church for over forty years, since 1977. He was well-known nationally and locally for his leadership and advocacy of civil rights.

Rev. Daniels was a former Vice Chair of the Jefferson County Board of Education; the first black Arbitrator to the Courts of Jefferson County Bar Association, a Kentucky colonel and the former President of the Progressive National Baptist Convention, the city and his obituary said. He served on the Simmons College of Kentucky Board of Trustees, the World Council of Churches, the Congress of National Black Churches and UofL's upward bound.

He was also a lifetime member of the NAACP and the Urban League, and was awarded an honorary PhD in Divinity from both Morris College and Simmons College of Kentucky.

During his time as pastor, Dr. Daniels expanded the church, both in outreach and physically. Youth and outreach ministries were expanded and a $1.3 Christian Life Center enhanced beautification efforts while strengthening the church financially. He also established the C. Mackey Daniels Scholarship and a Bridge to Success program for at-risk youth.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 'Hope and Fury': Documentary chronicles civil rights movement

+ Civil Rights markers unveiled in Louisville

+ Nationally acclaimed civil rights leader visits Louisville for movie release

+ Civil Rights activist honored on Louisville roadway

In the 1980s, Reverend Daniels joined forces with the Reverend James O. Chatham, who led the predominately white Highland Presbyterian Church, to speak out for racial unity across Louisville, according to the University of Kentucky's NKAA database.

The two congregations formed a partnership and worked together, advocating for civil rights and tolerance. Chatham even wrote a nonfiction story on the subject, "A Tale of Two Congregations", which appeared in his book Sundays Down South.

The church also appeared in a movie during Daniels's tenure as pastor: In 1986, the church choir, known for its gospel music, performed in the film Aida.

In 1998, Daniels was elected to a four-year term as president of the Progressive National Baptist Convention (PNBC), taking office in 1998.

The historic Walnut Street Baptist Church, which Reverend Daniels led for decades, was organized in 1886 in Louisville. During the 1950s-1970s, the church served as a training center for civil rights protests, the University of Kentucky's NKAA database said.

Visitation for Rev. Daniels is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at West Chestnut Street Baptist Church.

The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the church, with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.