Pedestrian bridge installed on Licking Greenway

A metal pedestrian bridge was lowered gently into its position on the Licking River floodwall on Friday, creating a link to a trail being built in Covington.

The bridge will allow hikers on the paved portion of the Licking River Greenway and Trails to cross over 16th Street as it cuts through the floodwall into the parking lot of Rizzo Brothers Inc.

"The bridge is needed both to keep hikers safe and to keep from blocking Rizzo's traffic," Rosie Santos, Parks & Recreation Manager for the City said in a news release. "It's critical to creating a seamless path."

The LRG has both a paved portion atop the floodwall and a graveled portion closer to the river that winds its way through a narrow stretch of woods.

The current phase will extend the paved portion from Clayton-Meyer Park at the end of Thomas Street north to Randolph Park, which lies between East 8th and East 10th streets. It will also add access points at Austinburg Park (at 15th and Eastern) and at Randolph.

"After working for a couple of years on planning and fund-raising, it feels good to break ground on this section of the trail," Santos said. "This section is the backbone of the system, improving connectivity and accessibility to more residents of different abilities."

Construction should be finished in late summer or early fall, Santos said.

