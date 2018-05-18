Police: TARC bus driver assaulted by intoxicated man

In the video the TARC bus driver is seen taking several punches to the face. (Source: Scarlett Rose)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The assault of a bus driver on and off a TARC bus in Louisville has been lighting up Facebook after one of the passengers posted a video of the incident.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the stop just down from 34th and Market streets. The woman who grabbed her phone and started rolling was Scarlett Rose, a young mom who was just trying to get home. Rose told WAVE 3 News it an intoxicated man tried to get on the bus and had no intention of paying for the ride.

"The minute he got on he was going crazy," Rose said. "The bus driver asked him 'are you going to pay?' He said 'no,' and started cussing."

Rose said the TARC driver then threatened to call police on the man.

"That's when he got aggressive and the guy told him he was going to beat him up," Rose said.

That guy, who LMPD said was intoxicated, tried to hit the driver. Rose said the TARC driver tried to defend himself and the two fell onto the sidewalk.

"My instincts kicked in," Rose recalled. "I'm like let me hurry up and get this on camera so it could be proof that it wasn't the bus drivers fault."

In the video the bus driver is seen taking several punches to the face. A couple of men looked like they tried to intervene and then stepped back. The driver had pain and swelling to his face and knees and was taken to the hospital. The suspect ran off.

TARC is reviewing its own bus tapes and radio transmissions to investigate as the driver gets some rest.

"He's a little banged up but he'll be okay," Barry Barker, Executive Director of TARC, said of the bus driver.

Barker said their goal is to protect drivers and passengers which is why off-duty police officers are randomly placed on some rides.

Out of all TARC routes in Greater Louisville, this is the second assault of a driver this year. In 2017, there were four. It comes at a tough time for TARC, as the service has a shortage of drivers.

"I hope it doesn't stop folks from applying for a job," Barker said, noting TARC is a good employer.

Rose was also complimentary of TARC and its drivers.

"These are the people getting us to where we have to go," Rose said. "If it wasn't for them, how would we get to where we need to go?"

Although several people on social media identified the man, an LMPD detective just took over the case, so police are calling him an unknown suspect. Despite the harsh punches the man was throwing, the charge for now is misdemeanor assault.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.