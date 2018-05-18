Red Ruby pulls away to easy victory in Black-Eyed Susan

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart). Stacey Bobers, of Pa., stays out of the rain before the Black-Eyed Susan horse race at Pimlico race track, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Baltimore. The 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes race runs Saturday.

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart). Red Ruby with Paco Lopez aboard wins the Black-Eyed Susan horse race at Pimlico race track, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Baltimore. The 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes race runs Saturday.

By DAVID GINSBURG

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) - Red Ruby pulled away from Coach Rocks on a sloppy track Friday and cruised to a 4 3/4-length victory in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

Coach Rocks, the morning-line favorite, led for much of the race before Paco Lopez guided Red Ruby in front before the final turn.

The Grade 2, $250,000 race for 3-year-old fillies was run on a cold, rainy afternoon at Pimlico Race Course.

It was the third win in five career races for Red Ruby. She paid $7.80, $4 and $3.20.

Coming off a disappointing seventh-place finish in the Kentucky Oaks, Coach Rocks paid $4.20 and $3.20.

Indy Union took third.

Earlier, Irish War Cry won the Grade 3 Pimlico Special by 4 1/2 lengths over One Liner and Untrapped, who finished in a dead heat for second.

It was the first victory in seven races since April 2017 for Irish War Cry, sired by 2007 Preakness winner Curlin.

