School policeman shot in the arm as he confronted gunman - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

School policeman shot in the arm as he confronted gunman

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo... (Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...
UPDATES death toll. Map locates Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, site of a fatal school shooting; 2c x 5 inches; 96.3 mm x 127 mm; UPDATES death toll. Map locates Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, site of a fatal school shooting; 2c x 5 inches; 96.3 mm x 127 mm;
(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). People console one another outside the old Fritz Barnett Intermediate School in Santa Fe, Texas where family of students and staff gathered for updates after a shooting at Santa Fe High Schoo... (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). People console one another outside the old Fritz Barnett Intermediate School in Santa Fe, Texas where family of students and staff gathered for updates after a shooting at Santa Fe High Schoo...
(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference in the wake of a school shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference in the wake of a school shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - A school resource officer and a sophomore baseball player were among those injured in a mass shooting Friday morning at a Texas high school.

Seventeen-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis was being held on a capital murder charge after authorities say he fatally shot 10 people and wounded at least 10 others at his high school in Santa Fe, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

Here are some of their stories:

JOHN BARNES

School police officer John Barnes was shot in the arm when he confronted the gunman.

A bullet damaged the bone and a major blood vessel around Barnes' elbow, which required surgery to repair, said David Marshall, chief nursing officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He said Barnes was in stable condition.

Barnes was the first to engage Pagourtzis, according to Marshall.

ROME SHUBERT

Sophomore baseball player Rome Shubert says the gunman walked into his classroom and tossed something onto desks.

Shubert told the Houston Chronicle that he then heard "three loud pops" before the attacker fled into the hall. Shubert says he realized he'd been wounded as he was running out the back door.

Shubert says he was hit in the back of his head with what he says was a bullet, but that it "missed everything vital." He also tweeted that he was OK and stable.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • School shooting in TexasSchool shooting in TexasMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump activates gun safety commission

    The Latest: Trump activates gun safety commission

    Friday, May 18 2018 11:01 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:01:39 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-05-19 00:40:54 GMT
    (KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...
    Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.More >>
    Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.More >>

  • Teen held in Texas attack is said to have used father's guns

    Teen held in Texas attack is said to have used father's guns

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:04 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:04:35 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-05-19 00:40:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Law enforcement vehicles are parked outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Law enforcement vehicles are parked outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
    The Associated Press has learned that the Texas student in custody in the school shooting at Santa Fe High School played football and danced as part of a church group.More >>
    The Associated Press has learned that the Texas student in custody in the school shooting at Santa Fe High School played football and danced as part of a church group.More >>

  • '13 Reasons Why' premiere canceled after Texas shooting

    '13 Reasons Why' premiere canceled after Texas shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-05-18 22:10:27 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-05-19 00:40:25 GMT
    (Beth Dubber/Netflix via AP). This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Christian Navarro, Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn in "13 Reasons Why." Netflix has canceled the premiere of its second season of the teen drama “13 Reasons Why” because of...(Beth Dubber/Netflix via AP). This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Christian Navarro, Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn in "13 Reasons Why." Netflix has canceled the premiere of its second season of the teen drama “13 Reasons Why” because of...
    Netflix has canceled the premiere party of its second season of the teen drama "13 Reasons Why" because of Friday's school shooting near Houston.More >>
    Netflix has canceled the premiere party of its second season of the teen drama "13 Reasons Why" because of Friday's school shooting near Houston.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly