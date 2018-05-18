Local winery fighting for their business and alcohol

A local winery is pushing for an answer to where alcohol can be sold while fighting for their business.

Farmer and the Frenchman Winery in Henderson County created a petition to put that question to the voters in November. The issue of where in the county the sale of alcohol is permitted.

"We knew there was a question about whether or not they were in a wet or dry spot in the county," said Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider. "Years ago when this courthouse was built, the records of the exact votes and the maps of the districts that voted were lost in that transition between the old building and the new building. So there really wasn't a record where exactly the wet or dry spots were."

This has created issues over the years as businesses look to start up in areas that may be labeled as dry areas. This exactly what happened to Farmer and the Frenchman.

Officials say that the winery was contested three times saying their location falls within a dry precinct in the county. The first two times the Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control Board sided with the winery.

After the third complaint, the board changed their mind and revoked the winery's license to sell alcohol.

The owners of the winery, Hubert and Katy Mussat, appealed and are currently waiting for a decision. While they wait they decided to be proactive and create a petition that would put the issue to a vote in November if enough people signed.

"It's really important to get this issue cleared up especially with I-69 coming in," said Katy Mussat. "People are not going to invest in an area if they see that something bad has happened to us or other businesses because of the issue."

A vote would clarify an issue that has been a problem for years in the county.

"This has become such a vague issue as to what's wet and what's dry, where can you locate and where can you not locate, that in some respects I would welcome kind of a cleaning of the slate as it were," said Schneider. "Let's take a vote and clear this up."

Mussat says that they have come a long way from the 20 signatures they got on the first day. Now they are averaging 192 signatures per day and plan to turn in their petition months before it's due back in August.

