Local winery fighting for their business and alcohol

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: KHNL, a sister station of WAVE 3 News located in Hawaii, is live at an active fissure of the Kilauea volcano. A reporter is sitting with a property owner who is above the lava flow as they see and hear what is happening.More >>
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: KHNL, a sister station of WAVE 3 News located in Hawaii, is live at an active fissure of the Kilauea volcano. A reporter is sitting with a property owner who is above the lava flow as they see and hear what is happening.More >>
Today, the city unveiled an honorary sign for the late Rev. Dr. C. Mackey Daniels, who was well-known nationally and locally for his leadership and advocacy of civil rights.More >>
Today, the city unveiled an honorary sign for the late Rev. Dr. C. Mackey Daniels, who was well-known nationally and locally for his leadership and advocacy of civil rights.More >>
Stefanie House, Floyd County deputy coroner, confirmed Sieveking's death was caused by an accident Thursday afternoon.More >>
Stefanie House, Floyd County deputy coroner, confirmed Sieveking's death was caused by an accident Thursday afternoon.More >>
The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the stop just down from 34th and Market streets. The woman who grabbed her phone and started rolling was Scarlett Rose, a young mom who was just trying to get home.More >>
The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the stop just down from 34th and Market streets. The woman who grabbed her phone and started rolling was Scarlett Rose, a young mom who was just trying to get home.More >>
The settlement was approved during an executive session Friday.More >>
The settlement was approved during an executive session Friday.More >>