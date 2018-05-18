New Albany Gallagher plant employee died from asphyxiation

New Albany Fire and Rescue were called out Monday morning to the facility run by Duke Energy on calls of an injured male employee. (Source: WAVE 3 News file)

NEW ALBANY, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - Clarence R. Sieveking Jr. died from asphyxiation due to an industrial accident Monday at the Gallagher Station power plant in New Albany, which is operated by Duke Energy.

Stefanie House, Floyd County deputy coroner, confirmed Sieveking's death was caused by an accident Thursday afternoon.

Sieveking, 65, was transported to Baptist Health Floyd Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His autopsy was performed in Floyd County where the accident occurred.

Duke Energy spokeswoman Angeline Protogere said the company would do a "thorough investigation" into Sieveking's death.

"We extend our deepest, heartfelt sympathies to the employee's family and friends, including those with whom he worked," she said Monday.

Stephanie McFarland, a spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Labor, said it could take weeks before a final report is issued about the incident.

Sieveking was employed at the Gallagher plant for 36 years and was also a member of I.B.E.W. #1393. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel. Visitation is from 12 to 8 p.m. Friday.

He is survived by two children and two grandchildren.

