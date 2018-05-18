Jeffersonville prepares for Beatlemania during next week's festival

2018 will be the 17th year for Abbey Road on the River and the second time it's been held in Jeffersonville. (Source: Rachael Krause, WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Let the Beatlemania begin. WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River kicks off next week.

Between 20,000 and 25,000 people will fill Big Four Station Park for Abbey Road on the River, bringing a big economic boost to Jeffersonville with it.

"I've got an 18, a 20 and a 22-year-old, Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "They are so excited about this festival."

"You get a little bit of everything. You get some fans that are just obsessed and then you get great music. It's a great atmosphere," Steven Cavezas, manager at Towne Place Suites Marriott in Jeffersonville, said.

Cavezas said he’s been coming to Abbey Road on the River since he was a kid.

"The comraderie between everyone is really what makes this festival great," Melissa Brumm, Creative Director for Abbey Road on the River, said.

The sense of peace, love and Beatles fever that sweeps the festival, Brumm said, is a special feeling that settles here when the music starts playing next week.

On Friday Big Four Station Park was mostly empty except for a few park goers. Abbey Road on the River organizers checked out the grounds and finalized their plans before they started the set-up.

"We start load in on Monday, so that's when all the perimeter fencing will go up, the stages will go up," Brumm said.

The festival brings in thousands of people, from around the region and 15 countries. Festival organizers said this year people will make the trek from Europe, countries like Sweden and Finland, and South America, including Argentina and Brazil. Many of those people will stay and shop in Jeffersonville.

"They say over 2,000 rooms, hotel rooms will be rented for this event,” Moore said.

Restaurants and businesses get a big boost in traffic during the event. The recently opened Towne Place Suites Marriott sits nearby the main stage. Events like Derby and Thunder have prepared them for next week's rush.

"Very busy. We're expecting to sell out," Cavezas said. "We still have some rooms available but we're expecting those to go very quickly."

Mayor Moore said people coming in for Abbey Road will want to come back once they've seen what the community here has to offer.

"People have discovered Jeffersonville is a cool place to be, this is another opportunity to show it off. I can't wait," Moore said.

This is the 17th year for Abbey Road on the River and the second time it’s been held in Jeffersonville. The festival will also remember the 50th anniversary of the White Album and other important events that happened in 1968.

"The White Album came out that year, it was the year Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy were assassinated so we're doing a tribute to them," Brumm said. "So it's a big year. And it's also 50 years since 'Hey Jude' came out."

For more information, including how to buy tickets, click here.

Abbey Road on the River will kick off next Thursday and run through Memorial Day.

