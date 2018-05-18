Leishman sets 36-hole Nelson record, keeps Spieth 8 behind - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Leishman sets 36-hole Nelson record, keeps Spieth 8 behind

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) - Marc Leishman followed the best round of his PGA Tour career with a 5-under 66 at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Friday, breaking the 36-hole tournament record previously shared by Tiger Woods.

The Australian was at 15-under 127 for a one-stroke lead over Aaron Wise, the 21-year-old rookie who shot a bogey-free 63 at the new links-style Trinity Forest course.

Hometown star Jordan Spieth matched Leishman's 66 to remain eight shots back.

Leishman opened with a 61 in Trinity Forest's debut after the Nelson spent 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons. The par-70 course in suburban Irving is where Woods twice shot the previous record of 12-under 128, along with four others. Wise matched the 128 and was 14 under.

Brian Gay tied the best round of his tour career with a 62 and was two shots behind Leishman at 13 under.

