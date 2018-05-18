Friday After 5 brings up food truck discussion

The current food truck ordinance only allows food trucks a to set up next to parks for special events like Friday After 5, but a new city ordinance could change all of that.

Many of the food trucks take advantage of these events, even when the rain brings all of the events inside.

Many don't know that these food trucks actually have to pay to be at special events, for Friday After 5 it's $100 each weekend or $1,000 for the entire season.

The city was advised by their attorney to change the current ordinance, mostly to change where food trucks can park. That could include closer to brick and mortar restaurants and next to parks at any time.

One food truck owner is hoping for some of these changes.

"I think it will be a great opportunity and create more job opportunities for people," Nicholas Rose, Owner of Tri-R-Tips Hawaiian style BBQ food truck said. "And even with the other restaurants they can get food trucks and park them down here. I think the food truck industry is the way to go.And the think about the food truck compared to a restaurant is the food truck's mobile so you can go to where the people are."

The next commissioner meeting isn't until next month, but there is a special called meeting May 22 where it could be addressed.

