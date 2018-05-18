Kentucky man saved from flash flood killed in crash 1 day later

Carter and his brother were rescued from this truck one day before he died. (Source: Provided photo/WYMT)

PAYNE GAP, KY (WAVE) - A man who was rescued from swift flood waters in eastern Kentucky was killed just one day later in a car crash.

WYMT reported that on Tuesday, Josh Carter was in a truck with his brother, Matt, when flash floodwaters in Letcher County swept the vehicle off the road, moving it in a quick current.

The men were rescued before the truck was swept away.

Wednesday night, Josh was driving with his father on US 119 when the driver of an SUV crossed the center line and hit them.

Josh died in the crash. His father suffered minor injuries.

Police do not believe the driver who hit them was impaired, but toxicology reports are pending.

Josh is survived by his wife and five-year-old daughter. His wife told WYMT that family meant everything to him.

