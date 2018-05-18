BREAKING: One dead in Algonquin shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead in a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood, Metrosafe said.

A call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive came in around 8:00 p.m.

First responders arrived on the scene and found one victim, a man, who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Metrosafe said.

The LMPD is securing the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

