Deadly shooting in Algonquin - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Deadly shooting in Algonquin

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
At the scene of the shooting in Algonquin. (Source: WAVE 3 News) At the scene of the shooting in Algonquin. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead in a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood, Metrosafe said.

A call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive came in around 8:00 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed.

The LMPD's 2nd Division arrived on the scene and found a man in his 20s outside who had been shot. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Metrosafe said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS  
+ News app: Apple | Android  
+ Weather app: Apple | Android  

The man shot was a resident of the apartments. 

Police are canvassing the area.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly