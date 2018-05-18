Deadly shooting in Algonquin

At the scene of the shooting in Algonquin. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead in a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood, Metrosafe said.

A call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive came in around 8:00 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed.

The LMPD's 2nd Division arrived on the scene and found a man in his 20s outside who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Metrosafe said.

The man shot was a resident of the apartments.

Police are canvassing the area.

