Billy Reed: Jurich settling with UofL was his last gift to the university

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) – I’m delighted that Tom Jurich and the University of Louisville were able to settle their differences with as little public rancor as possible. The agreement probably was due to Jurich’s decision to take the high road.

It is his last gift to the university and community where he worked magic. It’s safe to say that no athletics director has ever changed a university, a campus, and a community as much as Jurich did in his 20 years at UofL.

Knowing Tom, I suspect the $4.5 million he received as part of the agreement isn’t as important to him as the fact that UofL admitted it fired him without cause. He can now move forward without worry that his reputation was tarnished by the scandals that took place in Coach Rick Pitino’s mens basketball program.

I’ve felt all along that Tom became the victim of his success and the power that came with it. He created a cult of big donors who were more loyal to him than to UofL. And that created a lot of resentment within the faculty and administration.

So in order to get the best successor possible to former president Jim Ramsey, who gave Jurich carte blanche in athletics, UofL felt it had to get rid of the most powerful person on campus. The new president could be assured that he or she would be the unquestioned boss from Day One.

Although some of Jurich’s decisions were questionable, he never did anything that gave UofL reason to fire him with cause. When the university tried to make that case, even resorting to hiring a private investigator, It only made the administration look worse.

The only plausible reason for firing Jurich with cause was that he remained too loyal to Pitino for too long. He didn’t fire the Hall of Fame coach after the Karen Sypher scandal. He still didn’t fire him after the strippergate school, choosing to believe Pitino’s contention that he knew nothing about the sex parties in Billy Minardi Hall.

We’ll never know what Jurich would have done after the Adidas scandal, in which the shoe company allegedly was funneling money to assistant coaches and parents in order to get their sons to play at Adidas schools, because the university stepped in at that point and took matters into its own hands.

I believe Jurich’s decision to stick with Pitino wasn’t one of personality loyalty as much it was business.

When Jim Host, then the Secretary of the Commerce Cabinet, began his crusade to build a new arena in Louisville, I was working for him as his executive director of communications.

Although Jurich never was opposed to the project, he had to convince himself that it would be a good deal for UofL. He wanted the arena built at the silos site next to I-65, and he would have been satisfied with a new arena at the Fairgrounds or a renovated Freedom Hall.

But the downtown business community got involved, insisting not only that the arena be built downtown, but that it be built on the site where it now resides. John Schnatter and David Jones Sr. paid for a study that indicated the favored site was the most expensive and risky choice.

All they got for their money was a few lashings from The Courier-Journal, where publisher Ed Manassah had thrown in with the downtown business community. A story was concocted that Manassah had been smitten by inspiration while strolling along the river, and he was the one who picked the site.

During all the negotiations, I thought Jurich might be ready to pull out more than once. He didn’t particularly like UofL being the principal tenant for a civic arena. But state government and the business community keep sweetening the deal until finally Jurich had to take the deal.

The problem with a university program being the principal tenant for a state-of-the-art civic arena is that in order to make the numbers work, the coach must be charismatic enough to both win and put fannies in the seats. Pitino was a perfect fit, and I think that’s why Jurich kept him longer than he should have.

Whatever the revenue UofL gets from the KFC Yum! Center, I think it’s still a bad idea, long term, for a university program to be the principal tenant. That’s why I’m hoping the city can get an NBA team to share the responsibility and the risk.

Until then, I wish Chris Mack the best in filling the seats and making the numbers work.

On a personal note, I’ve considered Tom to be a friend since the first time we met. That was at the press conference at which UofL announced his hiring. Afterward, I came up to him and said, “Tom, I’m an old sports writer around here named Billy Reed.”

And much to my shock, he said, “Billy Reed, you’re the man I’m looking for.”

It turned out we had a mutual friend in Denver sports columnist Woody Paige, and Woody told Tom to look me up so he could pick my brains about UofL and sports in Kentucky.

And that was the beginning of our personal friendship and business relationship. I always found Tom to be accessible, frank, and honest. He also was overly generous, allowing me to be a regular in his suite at both football and basketball games as I was entering the twilight of my career.

I was impressed by Tom’s devotion to his wife, Terrilynn, and his family. I’ll always remember how his face lit up when he’d see his first grandson. My daughter Susan sometimes babysat for his and Terrilynn’s twins when they were young.

Tom never confided in my about how he was running his business, and that was fine with me. I thought the results spoke for themselves. I’ll never drive down Payne Street, where many of the athletic facilities are located, without thinking of Tom.

If anybody ever called me about a recommendation for Tom, I would say he’s a good man and the best college athletics director I’ve ever seen. He just got caught up in a situation at UofL where, ironically, the man who did the most to build the university had to go because he had gained too much power.

I hope the day comes, sooner rather than later, when Tom can be invited back to UofL and given a proper thank-you for all the terrific work he did. Hopefully, the settlement is the first step toward that necessary day.

