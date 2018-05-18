Jeffersontown students float their boats

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Friday marked the 21st Cardboard Boat Regatta at Jeffersontown High School.

Students from Jeffersontown's Computer Aided Drafting program in the Build and Design Academy put their project-based learning to the test when they competed in a series of cardboard boat races.

The Jeffersontown High School Students tested their design skills at the Plainview Swim Center. They created boats made of cardboard and duct tape, investing time researching, planning, designing and building cardboard boats.

As part of the project, competitors were only allowed to use a few sheets of cardboard and a small amount of duct tape.

