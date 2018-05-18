Tim Tam Tavern reopens with new hours, Danny Mac's Pizza

The restaurant is located on Clarks Lane. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Tim Tam Tavern reopened with new hours and food. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A staple restaurant that borders the Audubon and Schnitzelburg neighborhoods has reopened after a year of construction.

Tim Tam Tavern on Clarks Lane added a kitchen, new restrooms, and outdoor seating during their remodel.

With the grand reopening Tim Tam Tavern has also introduced lunch service, opening at 11 a.m. daily Monday through Saturday. The restaurant is scheduled to open at 1 p.m on Sundays.

The restaurant features home cooking as well as the return of Danny Mac's Pizza to the area where he began his business.

