Busy intersection in Phoenix Hill closing for roadwork starting Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A busy intersection in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood will be closed to traffic for months.

The Metro Sewer District said on Friday a section of Lexington Road between Hamilton and Baxter avenues will close on May 21 for the installation of sewer pipe under the road.

The intersection of Lexington and Baxter will close on May 29. This is so connections can be made from overflow points to new pipe and MSD’s Waterway Protection Tunnel, according to MSD.

MSD said all local roadways surrounding the construction area will be open. Commuter traffic will detour to Broadway and East Chestnut Street.

The public can keep up with the project here or on Twitter by searching #MSDtunnel.

Both of the closed roadways are scheduled to reopen on August 7.

