Heart of Fire Church hosts estate auction of late Rep. Dan Johnson

The Heart of Fire Church is also for sale. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five months after former state Rep. "Pope" Dan Johnson committed suicide, his church is for sale and many of his belongings are being sold in an auction.

The Heart of Fire Church in Fern Creek will host an estate auction Sunday.

Items available include antiques, Harley Davidson parts and supplies, and commercial kitchen equipment. All money made in the auction benefits Heart of Fire Church.

A Facebook post from Johnson's widow, Rebecca, said the church itself is also for sale and Heart of Fire plans to relocate.

