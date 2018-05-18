Reports: Two women shot at Atlanta-area high school; 1 dead - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Reports: Two women shot at Atlanta-area high school; 1 dead

Two women, who were not students, were reportedly shot. (Source: WSB/CNN) Two women, who were not students, were reportedly shot. (Source: WSB/CNN)

(RNN) - Two people were shot at a graduation ceremony across the street from Mount Zion High School in Georgia on Friday night.

The school is in the Atlanta area, about 20 minutes from downtown. 

WSB-TV reported two women, who were not students, were shot. One of the women was shot "multiple times in the chest" and has died, according to the station.

The graduation was being held for the Perry Learning Center, an alternative education center, according to Clayton County School Police Chief Thomas Trawick. 

In light of an earlier school shooting on Friday at a Texas high school, Trawick said his initial reaction on hearing reports of the shooting were "not good."

"It wasn’t pleasant, I was pretty emotional," he said. "Cause the last thing you want to do is have a situation at a graduation that results in anyone being injured, and definitely not being shot."

Trawick could not confirm the death, or the status of the suspected gunman.

He said the shooting occurred at the end of the ceremony in an overflow parking at Mount Zion lot being used for the graduation.

It was the result of an argument, Trawick said.

