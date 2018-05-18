West Louisville hosts candidate forum

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Voters in West Louisville heard from political candidates Friday night at the West Chestnut Street Baptist Church, ahead of Tuesday's Primary Election.

The event was held at the historic West Chestnut Street Baptist Church from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A collaborative of community groups in West Louisville acted as hosts.

The West Louisville Forum and Grand Reception is held in honor of the late Kentucky Supreme Court Justice William E. McAnulty, Jr., whose career "...represents an example of servant leadership through ability, honor and distinction," a press release said.

The event advertised candidates from seven different races, including Metro Council, local judges, the County Attorney, and U.S. Representative.

The forum serves as an introduction of participating candidates to the public. A moderator selects questions from the audience deemed relevant to the community, and follows a nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial format, organizers said.

Notably absent: District Five Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton, who is now facing an ethics complaint, and current County Attorney Mike O'Connell.

