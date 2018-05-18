1 person shot in Shawnee neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 person shot in Shawnee neighborhood

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
We will update this story as we get more information from police. (Source: WAVE 3 News) We will update this story as we get more information from police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been shot in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Broadway and 41st Street, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The victim's condition is not known at this time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly