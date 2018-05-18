Man killed in Shawnee shooting identified

The deadly shooting happened near Broadway and 41st Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has died from his injuries after being shot while he was walking in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Broadway and 41st Street, according to MetroSafe.

On Sunday, the coroner identified the man as Deshawn Brown, 30, of Louisville.

According to police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, Brown was rushed to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour and a half after the shooting.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Earlier in the night on Friday, a man was shot and killed on Brashear Drive in the Algonquin neighborhood. Click the story link above for more information.

Anyone with information on either crime should call the LMPD's anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

