Golden Alert issued for man last seen at St. Matthews Library

No photo of Tran is available at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police need the public's help to find a man missing from St. Matthews.

Phong Tran, 27, was last seen at the St. Matthews Library at 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a Golden Alert issued by MetroSafe.

Tran is an Asian man, approximately 5-foot 8-inches, weighing 170 pounds. No photo is available at this time.

>> MISSING IN KENTUCKY: Have you seen these people?

Emergency officials said he was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. His head is shaved and he is known to carry a green water bottle, police said.

The Golden Alert stated Tran may have autism and other medical issues.

If anyone sees a man fitting this description, please call the St. Matthews Police Department at 502-893-9000 or 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.