Man missing from St. Matthews found, Golden Alert canceled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police located a man missing from St. Matthews on Friday night.

Phong Tran, 27, was last seen at the St. Matthews Library at 3:30 p.m., according to a Golden Alert issued by MetroSafe.

Around midnight on Saturday, St. Matthews police alerted the public that Tran was found.

