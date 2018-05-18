Man missing from St. Matthews found, Golden Alert canceled - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man missing from St. Matthews found, Golden Alert canceled

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police located a man missing from St. Matthews on Friday night.

Phong Tran, 27, was last seen at the St. Matthews Library at 3:30 p.m., according to a Golden Alert issued by MetroSafe.

Around midnight on Saturday, St. Matthews police alerted the public that Tran was found.

