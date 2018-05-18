Louisville company seeks to arm teachers with technology

Mike Dahl developed the technology. He said his wife, a JCPS teacher, came up with the idea. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Mobile Guardian Solution can be used in different scenarios. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It looks like a cellphone and a small tablet -- but in case of a school shooting, it could be a lifeline.

Mike Dahl, CEO of the Louisville company Mobile Initiative, wants to put a special device in the hands of every teacher, bus driver, janitor and administrator.

At the push of a button, anyone would be able to instantly and simultaneously dispatch police, while alerting every classroom.

"In your average school shooting, there's a death every 15 to 20 seconds," Dahl said. "If we can cut out a two-minute response time, that translates to saving lives."

The system is called The Mobile Guardian Solution. Users can also transmit a shooter's location and description, eliminating dangerous and time consuming guesswork by first responders.

Dahl estimated a cost of roughly $15,000 a school, or $10 a month per teacher, per year. So far, Dahl said he has not sold the system to any school or district.

State Sen. Julie Raque Adams (R-Louisville) praises the innovation and said she will seek state funding.

"I believe the state of Kentucky should take a hard look at investing in this intelligent system to make sure every school in the Commonwealth is equipped with this affordable technology to protect our children and teachers and ensure we keep them safe," she said.

Dahl told WAVE 3 News his wife came up with the idea. She is a teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville.

