Nadal beats Djokovic in Rome semifinals

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) - Rafael Nadal was challenged in the first set by Novak Djokovic before pulling away for a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win to reach the Italian Open final on Saturday.

In their 51st meeting but first in more than a year, Nadal's court coverage eventually proved too much to handle for Djokovic, who is still regaining his form from a persistent right elbow injury.

Nadal's opponent in Sunday's final will be defending champion Alexander Zverev or Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic.

In the women's tournament, Elina Svitolina returned to the final with a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over Anna Kontaveit.

Aiming for the third successful title defense in her career, Svitolina will face top-ranked Simona Halep or three-time Rome champion Maria Sharapova.

This is the last major warmup before the French Open starts next weekend.

