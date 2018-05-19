Nadal beats Djokovic in Rome semifinals - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Nadal beats Djokovic in Rome semifinals

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) - Rafael Nadal was challenged in the first set by Novak Djokovic before pulling away for a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win to reach the Italian Open final on Saturday.

In their 51st meeting but first in more than a year, Nadal's court coverage eventually proved too much to handle for Djokovic, who is still regaining his form from a persistent right elbow injury.

Nadal's opponent in Sunday's final will be defending champion Alexander Zverev or Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic.

In the women's tournament, Elina Svitolina returned to the final with a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over Anna Kontaveit.

Aiming for the third successful title defense in her career, Svitolina will face top-ranked Simona Halep or three-time Rome champion Maria Sharapova.

This is the last major warmup before the French Open starts next weekend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii officials airlift 4 residents after lava crosses road

    Hawaii officials airlift 4 residents after lava crosses road

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:30 AM EDT2018-05-19 05:30:53 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-05-19 16:05:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Lava crosses the road near Pohoiki Road, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Several open fissure vents are still producing lava splatter and flow in evacuated areas. Gas is also pouring from the vents, cloaking homes and...(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Lava crosses the road near Pohoiki Road, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Several open fissure vents are still producing lava splatter and flow in evacuated areas. Gas is also pouring from the vents, cloaking homes and...
    Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.More >>
    Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.More >>

  • Americans fete royal wedding in pubs, hotels and homes

    Americans fete royal wedding in pubs, hotels and homes

    Saturday, May 19 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-05-19 12:18:29 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-05-19 16:02:07 GMT
    From pubgoers in pajamas to families in fancy hats, Americans are cheering and toasting the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.More >>
    From pubgoers in pajamas to families in fancy hats, Americans are cheering and toasting the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.More >>

  • The Latest: Volcano releases small explosion of steam, ash

    The Latest: Volcano releases small explosion of steam, ash

    Saturday, May 19 2018 2:45 AM EDT2018-05-19 06:45:23 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-05-19 16:00:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). U.S. Air National Guardsman Orlando Corpuz carries a gas mask as he walks over cracks on the road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after ...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). U.S. Air National Guardsman Orlando Corpuz carries a gas mask as he walks over cracks on the road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Friday, May 18, 2018. Hawaii residents covered their faces with masks after ...
    Fast-moving lava has crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.More >>
    Fast-moving lava has crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly