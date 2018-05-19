PetFirst offers one month of pet insurance in honor of World Dog Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - PetFirst, a pet insurance company, is celebrating World Dog Day with a special offer to those adopting pets through the Kentucky Humane Society.

PetFirst is offering pet owners one month of pet insurance to any pet adopted through the Kentucky Humane Society and $10 during their first month of coverage.

"PetFirst’s mission is to ease the financial concerns associated with owning a pet so that pet owners can make the best choice in veterinary care for their pet," Katie Blakeley, CEO of PetFirst, said. "We know from our partnerships with pet adoption organizations around the country that adoptive pet parents are far more likely to keep their new pet if they have insurance to help with the financial stress due to unexpected illnesses or accidents. Our goal with this sponsorship is to support The Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s mission to help as many dogs as possible find and remain in their forever homes."

Sign up on PetFirst's website.

The offer is an extension of PetFirst’s adoption sponsorship of this month’s World Dog Day 2018 event, held by The Vanderpump Dog Foundation in West Hollywood, California.

