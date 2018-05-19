Classmates come together to honor friend before graduation

Lane's mom, Angie tells us Lane's best friends called her and asked her to meet them at his grave site to take pictures in their caps and gowns. (WFIE)

The graduates of McLean County High School are marking this milestone without one of their classmates.

Lane Goodwin died from alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma six years ago. Lane's mom, Angie tells us Lane's best friends called her and asked her to meet them at his grave site to take pictures in their caps and gowns.

Lane's classmates also dedicated the ceremony to him, decorating a cap and arranged to hold a seat for Lane at graduation.

"It was pretty emotional seeing them all grown up, because Lane is forever 13, so, but it was good to see them," Angie explained.

His classmates also wore gold ribbons at Friday's graduation. Gold is the color for childhood cancer awareness.

