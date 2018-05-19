Escaped inmate captured in Bath Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Escaped inmate captured in Bath Co.

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jeffrey N. Howard, 44, Reynolds Station, Kentucky (Source: KSP) Jeffrey N. Howard, 44, Reynolds Station, Kentucky (Source: KSP)
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

Police found an escaped inmate after he did not return from work release on Friday.

Jeffrey Howard, 44-years-old, of Reynolds Station, Kentucky was wanted by KSP after he did not return to the Ohio County Detention Center by the scheduled time on Friday.

Trooper Corey King says Howard stole fuel from a gas station in Whitesville, Daviess County before being found in Bath County. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly