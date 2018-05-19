Escaped inmate captured in Bath Co.

Police found an escaped inmate after he did not return from work release on Friday.

Jeffrey Howard, 44-years-old, of Reynolds Station, Kentucky was wanted by KSP after he did not return to the Ohio County Detention Center by the scheduled time on Friday.

Trooper Corey King says Howard stole fuel from a gas station in Whitesville, Daviess County before being found in Bath County.

CORRECTION:

Howard was captured by KSP Troopers in Bath Co KY and lodged in the Clark Co Detention Center. https://t.co/Sj8dE0bOZw — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) May 20, 2018

