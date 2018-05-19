Escaped inmate captured in Bell Co.

Police found an escaped inmate after he did not return from work release on Friday.

Jeffrey Howard, 44-years-old, of Reynolds Station, Kentucky was wanted by KSP after he did not return to the Ohio County Detention Center by the scheduled time on Friday.

Trooper Corey King says Howard stole fuel from a gas station in Whitesville, Daviess County before being found in Bell County.

Howard was captured by police in Bell County (Eastern KY).

Thanks to all for sharing?? https://t.co/p6mmIOxzcb — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) May 20, 2018

