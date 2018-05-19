Castroneves posts fastest speed in practice for Indy 500 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Castroneves posts fastest speed in practice for Indy 500

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, talks with a crew member during a practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, talks with a crew member during a practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 18, 2018.
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, crosses the start/finish line on the main straight during a practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, crosses the start/finish line on the main straight during a practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Friday, May 18, 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning's final pre-qualifying practice for the Indianapolis 500.

The Brazilian went around the 2.5-mile oval in 229.505 mph.

Australian Will Power was second fastest at 229.015. Power and Castroneves are teammates with Team Penske.

American JR Hildebrand was third at 227.761.

Only 11 of the 35 drivers made it onto the track following a rain delay of about 20 minutes.

The top 33 drivers will qualify for the starting grid Saturday. All 33 spots will be determined Sunday, including the pole.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org

