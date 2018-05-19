The Latest: Rain delays Indianapolis 500 qualifying

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, talks with a crew member during a practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 18, 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Latest on the first of two qualifying days for the Indianapolis 500 (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Rain fell on Indianapolis' 2.5-mile oval, causing a delay in qualifying.

Eleven cars attempted four-lap runs with 10 finishing. Oriol Servia waved off his attempt after going 196.228 mph on his second lap and 194.390 on his third after warming up at 223.177.

Three-time Indy winner Helio Castroneves had the fastest average, going 228.919. His teammate with Team Penske, Simon Pagenaud, second-fastest at 228.304. Ed Jones, of Chip Ganassi Racing, had an average of 228.052 and was the only other driver to top 228.

Danica Patrick didn't make it onto the track before the rain. She is trying to earn a starting spot in the final race of her career.

11:20 a.m.

Just before qualifying began in Indianapolis, series officials announced the IndyCars will be going significantly faster.

Under new rules that will take effect in 2021 and are expected to last through 2026, each car will use a 2.4.liter, twin-turbo charged V-6 engine. Current rules require cars to use a 2.2-liter, twin turbocharged V-6.

The change will give drivers a boost of about 100 horsepower. When drivers were given a boost of about 50 horsepower for this weekend's qualifying, the top speeds increased by roughly 5 mph.

Testing on the more powerful engines will begin in 2020.

"It's been a long process the last year," IndyCar president of competition and operations Jay Frye said. "The drivers over the last couple of years have talked about horsepower gains, what we need - this will certainly get it to where we need it to be, the plus-900 (horsepower) range."

11 a.m.

Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning's final pre-qualifying practice for the Indianapolis 500.

The Brazilian went around the 2.5-mile oval in 229.505 mph.

Australian Will Power was second fastest at 229.015. Power and Castroneves are teammates with Team Penske.

American JR Hildebrand was third at 227.761.

Only 11 of the 35 drivers made it onto the track following a rain delay of about 20 minutes.

The top 33 drivers will qualify for the starting grid Saturday. All 33 spots will be determined Sunday, including the pole.

