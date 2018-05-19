Johnny Manziel signs with CFL in path back to football - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Johnny Manziel signs with CFL in path back to football

Quarterback Johnny Manziel signs with CFL club as he tries to rebuild his football career. (Source: Michael Wyke/AP Photos) Quarterback Johnny Manziel signs with CFL club as he tries to rebuild his football career. (Source: Michael Wyke/AP Photos)

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) - Johnny Manziel is heading to the Canadian Football League, the latest move for the Heisman Trophy winner whose NFL career was a bust with the Cleveland Browns.

The quarterback said on Twitter on Saturday he signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, ending months of speculation on a possible path back to pro football.

"Made the decision today to sign my contract with the CFL and further my football career after a long break," Manziel wrote. "Very grateful for everyone that's been supporting me along the way. I believe this is the best opportunity for me moving forward and I'm eager for what the future holds."

His last game came at the end of the 2015 season. He joins a team coached by June Jones, a former NFL and college coach.

In 2016, a domestic assault charge against Manziel in Dallas was dismissed after he took anger management course and participated in the NFL's substance-abuse program. In a recent interview, he said he's been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has stopped drinking.

Manziel was drafted out of Texas A&M by the Browns in the first round in 2014. He threw as many interceptions (seven) as touchdown passes during his two seasons.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

