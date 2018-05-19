Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64W

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Part of I-64 westbound was shut down due to a multi-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened on I-64 W near the junction with the Gene Snyder Freeway around 12:13 p.m. Saturday, according to MetroSafe.

The number of injuries is unknown.

MetroSafe confirmed that possible rescues were reported.

As of 1:10 p.m., the closure was reduced to one lane.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

