Serena Williams, David Beckham in lineup for royal wedding

(Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP). Serena Williams arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
(Danny Lawson/pool photo via AP). David and Victoria Beckham take their seats for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
(Ian West/pool photo via AP). Jonny Wilkinson and Shelley Jenkins arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
(Danny Lawson/pool photo via AP). David and Victoria Beckham talk with Sir Elton John, left, and David Furnish as they arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, E...
(Toby Melville/pool photo via AP). Serena Williams arrives with her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 20...

WINDSOR, England (AP) - Tennis great Serena Williams and soccer star David Beckham were among the famous from sports attending the wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

Williams said on Instagram before walking into St. George's Chapel on Saturday with husband Alexis Ohanian that she was "getting ready for my friends wedding."

Beckham was joined by wife Victoria. They watched from seats at Windsor Castle as the couple took their vows before hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends and millions of TV viewers.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, returned to the WTA tour briefly this year after a 14-month absence to give birth. She withdrew from the Italian Open, saying she wasn't "100 percent ready to compete," leaving her free for the wedding. She wore a blush Atelier Versace dress.

Beckham won six Premier League titles at Manchester United and made 115 appearances for England. He won league titles in Spain (Real Madrid), the United States (LA Galaxy) and France (PSG). He wore Dior Homme by Kim Jones, sporting a gray coat and vest.

Stars from rugby included Sir Clive Woodward, who coached England to the World Cup in 2003, and Jonny Wilkinson, a member of that title-winning team.

