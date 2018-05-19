Alexandria police set up safe place for sales

Are you looking to looking to meet up with someone to buy or sell a few items?

If so, the Alexandria Police want you to know they have a safe space for you to complete your business.

The police department says they've partnered with OfferUp to create a Community Internet MeetUp Spot.

The designated area is brightly lit and has high-quality facial recognition video cameras that function 24/7, police say.

Police say the site can be found at the front doors to the Alexandria Community Center. It's covered to protect you from weather and is next to the police department, they say.

Officers advise anyone using the area to pull their cars under the overhang so the video equipment will record license plates and faces.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.