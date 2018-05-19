Plane veers off runway at Kentucky airport; no injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky airport says an airplane has veered off the runway into the grass, and all passengers have safely returned to the terminal.

The Blue Grass Airport said on social media that the issue with the Delta flight from Atlanta to Lexington on Saturday has affected inbound and outbound flights.

The Lexington airport advised travelers to check with their airlines on the status of flights.

