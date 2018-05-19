Basketball great Bill Russell hospitalized briefly - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Basketball great Bill Russell hospitalized briefly

SEATTLE (AP) - NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell has been released from a Seattle hospital after an overnight stay for an unknown condition.

Russell confirmed on Twitter Saturday that he went to the hospital late Friday but does not say why.

Russell says in the light-hearted message, "As my wife likes to remind me, I don't drink enough."

He thanked fans for their concern and appeared to dismiss reports that the hospital visit was due to heart troubles.

Russell says in the message that his friends "know I don't have a heart to give me trouble."

The hospitalization was initially reported by TMZ.

The 84-year-old basketball great was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1975.

He was an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and won five NBA MVP awards.

