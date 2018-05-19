Justify claims Preakness Stakes, will go for Triple Crown at Belmont next month

(WAVE) - Justify overcame fog, mud and several late-charging rivals to win the second jewel of his Triple Crown journey in the 143rd Preakness on Saturday.

The 2-5 favorite battled unfavorable conditions to give trainer Bob Baffert his record-tying seventh Preakness victory.

Baltimore saw rainfall all week, which created less-than-optimal racing conditions. But Justify, who won in the wettest Derby ever two weeks ago, held off Bravazo, Tenfold and Good Magic for the thrilling victory.

Track a little muddy pic.twitter.com/661qWwVgCC — Kent Taylor (@KentTaylorWAVE) May 19, 2018

All five of Baffert's Derby winners have won the Preakness. Like the others, Justify will go for the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes on June 9 on Long Island. American Pharoah turned the trick in 2015, becoming the first horse to do so in nearly 40 years, and only the 12th all time.

Justify held off 19 other horses in the slop two weeks ago, and against similar conditions Saturday, had to beat only seven at Pimlico in Baltimore. In addition to Good Magic and Bravazo, Lone Sailor was another Derby runner who fell short in the Preakness.

